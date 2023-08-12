veteran railwayman vinko marinović statement | Sport

The coach of Borca was very dissatisfied with what he saw on the field of the Sarajevo stadium.

Borca footballers were defeated in the first Premier League match of the new season.

The red and blue suffered a setback in a duel with Željezničar (2:0)led to victory by Nedim Mekić, scoring two goals in just eight minutes in the second half.

The fighter played a very bad game in Grbavica, which was pointed out by coach Vinko Marinović during the game check-out for TV Arena Sport.

“I think we played really poorly in the first half, Željezničar was much better. We were not competitive in any segment of the football game. Even Željezničar had 2-3 chances, we only created that one chance towards the end of the first half. In the second half, we just started, those two goals arrived, we made changes, we started to play, to press, but basically, apart from that one post and the chance, we didn’t manage to get a goal and possibly a turnaround“, said Marinović, who did not agree with the comment of the TV Arena sport journalist that this defeat was partially to blame for the emotional discharge after the European elimination and the double match with Austria, in which Borac was more than an equal rival.



“Look, we played a game nine or ten days ago. Today we simply did not enter the game properly, we were not as we should have been and as we looked in the matches against AustriaMarinović concluded.

In the next round, next weekend, Borac will play the first championship match in front of the home crowd, and his rival will be Igman.

