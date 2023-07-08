Vetusta Morla will say goodbye to “Cable a Tierra” at the WiZink Center

The last concert of the unrepeatable tour of Old Morla will take place on December 1 at the WiZink Center in Madrid as a great celebration that will feature the reincorporation of the Palestinians Naan and the Galicians Aliboria as celtiberian orchestra of traditional music. In this way, the usual universe of the band will welcome a host of traditional instruments of the entire peninsula and overseas; square tambourines, tambourines, frying pans, keys, paprika tins, hoes, scallop shells, jaws, etc.

The tour was promoting his latest studio album: “Ground Wire” (21), in which they explored the sounds and rhythms of the folklore here and across the Atlantic with the intention of integrate everything into your own sound and create new aesthetic and musical forms. Without any pretense of appropriating it, the album creates an exercise in search, deconstruction, inclusion and rebirth of the cultural roots of different places in coexistence with the pophe rock and the electronic textures which takes the form of ten original songs, edited and distributed under the exclusive license of Sony Music Spain.

“Dancing Until Blackout”a live album that they released last year and that was presented both in Spain and in Latin America, is a preview of the final party that will be the closing of a tour through which they have shared debates on the current concepts of rootCulture of belongingthe celebrationthe family or the pueblo, with the aim of contextualizing them in a new discourse. In addition, The Community of Brave will have access to the presale starting at 12 noon on July 11 to 12 noon on July 19with a 10% discount.

Here you have all the dates of the tour, including the concert in Madrid.

July 13, FIB, Benicàssim

July 14, Sonic Festival, Castro Urdiales

July 16, Sounday, Gijón

July 21, Alcazaba Festival, Badajoz

July 22, Not Without Music Festival, Cádiz

July 30, Low Festival, Benidorm

August 5, South Moon Festival, Fuengirola

August 11, Sonorama Ribera, Aranda de Duero

August 18, Mediterranean Festival, Gandía

August 19, Cooltural Fest, Almeria

26 August, Río Verbena Fest, Pontevedra

Sept. 15, Flow Fest, Lugo

September 16, Granada Sound, Grenada

September 22, Garden of Earthly Delights Festival, Madrid

September 23-24 – Cordillera Festival – Bogotá, Colombia.

September 27 – Metropolitan Theater – Medellín, Colombia.

September 29 – Leguia Theater – Lima, Peru.

October 1 – Coliseo Theater – Santiago de Chile, Chile.

October 4 – La Trastienda Club MVD – Montevideo, Uruguay.

October 7 – Gran Rex Theater – Buenos Aires. Argentina.

December 1 – WiZink Center – Madrid, End of Tour

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

