Veuve Clicquot presents LA GRANDE DAME 2015 – MONDO MODA

Italian designer Paola Paronetto created a collection of six gift boxes for The Great Lady 2015. The cuvée is the signature of Maison Veuve Clicquot’s winemaking excellence and savoir-faire. After eight years in the Maison’s cellars, the 2015 vintage reveals the precision and elegance of a great vintage.

Madame Clicquot was particularly fond of Pinot Noir. She used to say: “Our red grapes give rise to the best white wines.”

LA GRANDE DAME 2015 @ disclosure

A solar vintage, La Grande Dame 2015 is true to Madame Clicquot’s vision. Pinot Noir finds its greatest expression in this blend (over 90%), enhanced by a touch of Chardonnay (10%). This cuvée is a feat of winemaking, with immense aging potential of over 15 years.

Like this:

Like Loading…

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

%d bloggers like this:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

