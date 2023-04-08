Over 20,000 people pray in the evocative celebration of Good Friday along the Imperial Forums. In the fourteen stations, the pain of victims of war, injustice and poverty who invoke God’s gifts of hope, conversion, dialogue and forgiveness. Francesco, who was hospitalized last week at Gemelli for bronchitis, follows from his residence in the Vatican due to the cold. Cardinal Vicar De Donatis recites the concluding prayer with “14 graces”

Salvatore Cernuzio – Vatican City

It is not yet full night in the Colosseum, place of ancient Christian martyrdom, when theAgnus Dei sung by the Choir of the Sistine Chapel, it resounds from the Imperial Forums to the Arch of Constantine where, as every year for about sixty years, the Via Crucis on Good Friday has unfolded. The Way of the Cross, the “pious exercise” which commemorates Christ’s journey towards Golgotha, in this 2023 still marked by wars and humanitarian dramas sees about twenty thousand people gather in prayer in the imposing shadow of the Flavian Amphitheater.

The Pope follows from his residence in the Vatican

If three years ago, due to the Covid pandemic, what counts as one of the most intense moments in the spiritual life of the city of Rome was celebrated in the absence of people, this year it takes place in the absence of the Pope. Francis is not in fact present on the stage of Monte Celio, wrapped in his white coat, but at Casa Santa Marta spiritually united with the faithful of the city. The temperature that rapidly drops in the evening hours represented a risk for the Pontiff, who was hospitalized in Gemelli until last Saturday due to infectious bronchitis. From his residence in the Vatican, as announced in the afternoon by the Vatican Press Office, the Pope follows the Via Crucis “joining the prayers of those who will gather with the Diocese of Rome at the Colosseum”.





Cardinal De Donatis leads the 14 stations

It is the cardinal vicar Angelo De Donatis – after greeting the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri – who leads the 14 stations broadcast worldwide among the sidewalks crowded with men and women of all ages, wrapped in scarves, hoods and hats, holding the typical torches. Their glimmer, combined with over 600 projectors aimed at the ancient monuments and the Roman frying pans arranged on the streets, create a particularly evocative play of light.

Evidence of pain





This year’s meditations are testimonies of men and women from various regions of the world who experience violence and poverty heard by the Pope during his apostolic journeys and in …

It is again Cardinal De Donatis who pronounces the concluding prayer with a moved voice. A long prayer marked by “14 thanks to God”. Gratitude for not letting humanity sink into sin, impiety, the evil that man is capable of doing against another man. An evil that is not an idea, but a fact, something that has already happened in the lives of the authors of the meditations read during the celebration: people of every religion and nationality who have seen their children and parents die under bombs and mortar shells, people which has been violated in body and soul, which has been torn from its birthplaces to be catapulted onto boats, in the middle of deserts, inside trunks or inside torture centres.

Sharing fragments of their stories are widows and refugees, orphans and survivors, migrants tortured in Libya and priests persecuted during the war in the Balkans. Kids from attacked countries and aggressor countries who both mourn the loss of their loved ones or 16 and 14 year olds like Joseph and Johnson – the only ones whose names are reported – who just want to play and study but who are forced to live in blocks of the displaced camps. Then there are mothers, fathers, young people, the elderly, nuns, priests, missionaries. All united by pain, by the trauma of having seen relatives or sisters die, by wounds caused by mines and knives or by hatred. What, it is recited in the fifth station, “once experienced, one does not forget…”.





Voices of peace

However, “Voices of peace” are defined in the theme chosen by the Pope because in their testimonies, collected by Francis himself during the forty apostolic journeys and in other moments of his pontificate, there is not only the denunciation of the horror suffered in the Middle East, in Africa, South Asia or Ukraine but also the invocation of hope, dialogue, conversion, forgiveness. Especially forgiveness. “Everything will pass…”, recite some meditations.

War victims carry the cross

It is not they, the authors of the texts, who act as crucifers at the Colosseum: the wooden cross is carried by other people, also victims of war violence, representing those who met the Pope. A sign of how dramatically it is global diffusion of these dramas in the world. There are among them refugees from Centro Astalli or young people from Central America, some of whom wear traditional clothes; the young man carrying the cross in the tenth station, the one bearing the testimony of a boy from Mariupol and a boy from Russia, tied a scarf with the colors of the Ukrainian flag around his neck. Flags, few, can be seen waving in the crowd, from where no sound is heard except a few coughs and the moan of a newborn. Another little girl of a few months, with a big pink bow on her head, is the youngest crucifer, in the arms of her mother and father who lead the procession in the eleventh station





A prayer of gratitude

A man’s cry “W the Pope! Francesco!”, followed by applause, breaks the atmosphere of silent recollection at the end of the Via Crucis. It is started after De Donatis has pronounced the last words of the concluding prayer, relaunched by Pope Francis from his Twitter account @Pontifex: “Thank you, Lord Jesus, for the light you lit in our nights and by reconciling every division you made us all brothers, children of the same Father who is in heaven”. All brothers, all brothers, together carrying but not succumbing under the weight of the greatest symbol of human pain, the cross.