Via Ford and BMW, Putin only wants “made in Russia” cars for state officials

MOSCA – Officials and politicians will soon have to say goodbye to their foreign service cars and step up to Russian-made models to bolster the domestic auto industry. Ministries and departments, including the Office of Presidential Affairs, have approached the president Vladimir Putin to get approval for the purchase of foreign cars, getting a flat refusal.

“This should be absolutely excluded” – Putin said in a meeting in the Kremlin with the heads of national industry and the competent ministries.

