by palermotoday.it – ​​3 minutes ago

A car caught fire this afternoon in via Imperatore Federico. Only so much fear for the motorist that he was at the wheel of his 500, that he managed to get out of the car in time before it was engulfed in flames. On site…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Via Imperatore Federico, car engulfed in flames appeared 3 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».

