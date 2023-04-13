Home World VIA TECHNOLOGIES / The 5 advantages of video telematics systems for road hauliers – Companies
VIA TECHNOLOGIES / The 5 advantages of video telematics systems for road hauliers – Companies

VIA TECHNOLOGIES / The 5 advantages of video telematics systems for road hauliers – Companies

The trucking and transportation industry is in constant flux. According to the American Trucking Association, estimates show that by 2030 it will grow more than 25% to 20.6 billion tons. US revenues are expected to increase 53.8% to $1.6 trillion over the same period. In view of this expansion, trucking and transportation companies are adopting video telematics solutions such as the VIA Mobile360 D700 AI Dash Came and the VIA Mobile360 M800 system to improve efficiency and safety.

What are the five key benefits these solutions offer for trucking and transportation operators? These advantages can be summarized as follows: 1- Follow the trucks wherever they go; 2- Greater productivity and lower operating costs; 3- Improved driver safety and performance; 4- Punctual deliveries for greater customer loyalty; 5- Simplified incident assessment and reporting.


