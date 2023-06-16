via the abuse of office, limits to the prosecutor’s powers of appeal

Meloni signs dpcm: Gelera and D’Ascenzo commissioners INPS and Inail
According to what is learned, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni signed the dpcm for the appointment of the INPS and Inail commissioners. The role will be covered by Micaela Gelera for the social security institution while Fabrizio D’Ascenzo will go to the national institute for insurance against accidents at work.
Nordio: “Rapid approval, the opposition is not emotional”
«I hope that the reform will be approved as soon as possible. I hope that the opposition is made in rational and not emotional terms. Parliament must be willing to listen. My hope is that it argues with the reasons of the brain. The minister said so Nordic in the press conference at Palazzo Chigi
Popular judges in the Court of Assizes
A provision of authentic interpretation is introduced to clarify that the maximum age requirement set for judges of the Courts of Assizes at 65 must exist only at the time of appointment. This avoids the risk that, in proceedings for very serious crimes including for the mafia and terrorism, the sentences handed down by the Courts of Assizes in which a popular judge has exceeded 65 years of age during the trial are considered void.
Limits to appeals by prosecutors
The bill redesigns the power of appeal of the public prosecutor against acquittals in the first instance to exclude the possibility of appealing sentences relating to crimes of limited gravity. But the acquittal decisions for the most serious crimes remain appealable, including all those against the person that cause particular social alarm, including the so-called red code crimes.
Warranty information
In the bill it is foreseen that in the guarantee information a summary description of the fact under investigation must now be contained, which is not foreseen today. It is also envisaged that the notification takes place in a manner that better protects the suspect, establishing that the delivery takes place in such a way as to guarantee the recipient’s confidentiality.
Precautionary measures
The bill provides for interventions on the application of the measures pre-trial detentionfor which the guarantee interrogation of the suspect will be necessary, unless there is a risk of leakage or tampering with the evidence. The principle of the preventive hearing is introduced in all cases in which, during the preliminary investigations, it is not necessary for the precautionary measure to be adopted “surprise”. This is to avoid the disruptive effect on people’s lives of a precautionary intervention adopted without the possibility of preventive defense and to allow the judge direct contact with the suspect before adopting the measure. The decision, in the case of pre-trial detention in prison, will be entrusted not to the investigating judge but to a panel of three judges. This provision, given the impact on the organization of the courts, will enter into force in 2 years to allow for an intervention to expand the organic plant of magistrates by 250 units
The interceptions
Conversations and data relating to subjects not involved in the investigations should not be reported, if they are not considered relevant to the proceeding. Already today the law prohibits the publication of the content of interceptions until deposited: now, even after the filing of the documents, the publication of the content (total or partial) is possible only if the conversations are cited by the judge in the motivation of a provision or used during the hearing. And no copy of the wiretaps whose publication is forbidden can be released when the request is presented by a subject other than the parties or their defenders. The public prosecutor’s obligation to supervise the so-called fraud reports and the judge’s duty to “extract” the interceptions is also extended, including, in addition to the already envisaged “sensitive personal data”, also those “relating to subjects other than the parties” (subject to , also in this case, the hypothesis that they are relevant for the purposes of the investigation)
Repeal of the abuse of office and changes to trafficking in illicit influence
Abolition of abuse of office e modifications to the trafficking of illicit influences, which is better defined and typified and «limited to particularly serious conduct». The penalties foreseen increase, ranging from one year and 6 months to 4 years and 6 months. For the crime there is also the non-punishment if the perpetrator collaborates with the justice.
Nordio: no gag to the press
In the reform approved by the CDM there is no “gag for the press”. This was assured by Justice Minister Carlo Nordio in the press conference at the end of the Council of Ministers.
Tajani: «If Berlusconi were here, he would be satisfied»
In the Council of Ministers «I wanted to recall the humanity of this man who always fought for the ideals in which he believed. Whatever the detractors may say, one of these was the right justice for every citizen who could be judged with the rules and guarantees that in a democracy belong to each of us. He would be satisfied if he were here to listen to the words of Minister Nordio »on the «decisions adopted by the CDM in matters of criminal law». Thus, the deputy premier and coordinator of Fi was visibly moved Antonio Tajanirecalling Silvio at the press conference at Palazzo Chigi Berlusconi at the end of the CDM which gave the green light to the justice reform.
«Reform fruit of 6 months of work»
“Reforms such as those approved today by the CDM cannot be improvised in two days, but are the result of six months of work by an extremely well-trained staff of our ministry”. The Minister of Justice said so Charles Nordio at the end of the CDM on justice reform.
Nordio: no lack of protection without abuse of office
“I have heard inaccuracies about the lack of protection that would be created with the abolition of abuse of office which does not exist at all, our arsenal is the most aggressive in Europe”. The Minister of Justice said so Nordic in the press conference at the end of the CDM.