Viaduct demolished in Germany, 150 kg of explosives and 17 tons of concrete collapse: spectacular video – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) The images of the demolition of the Rahmede viaduct, a motorway bridge in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, are already viral. The viaduct weighed 17,000 tons, was 70 meters high and 453 meters long, and had been closed in the last 17 months for safety. And the largest of its kind to be blown up in Germany Approximately 150 kilograms of explosives were used for the demolition. The highway bridge over the Rahmede valley was built in 1965-68 (LaPresse)