Four hundred viagra pills imported from abroad for “personal use”. The Court of Bari has issued a criminal decree condemning a fine of 8,500 euros against a 61-year-old pensioner from Bari, accused of unauthorized importation of drugs from abroad. The man, in June 2018, had landed at Bari airport, coming from Santo Domingo, with almost 400 viagra pills in his suitcase, illegally imported because they were not authorized, despite having attached a medical prescription to the medicine boxes, declaring that they were for personal use.

Customs officials and financiers seized the drugs and the Prosecutor’s Office, at the outcome of the investigations, asked the investigating judge to be sentenced to a fine for the alleged infringement committed.

The suspect, assisted by the lawyer Emiliano D’Alessandro, challenged the sentence.