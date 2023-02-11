by gds.it – ​​2 minutes ago

The fallen tree in viale Piemonte in Palermo has been removed. From yesterday morning’s almost surreal scene, when a large ficus invaded the entire roadway, now only barriers can be seen. It took a whole…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Viale Piemonte in Palermo is free again, a whole day to remove the large collapsed ficus appeared 2 minutes ago on the online newspaper gds.it».