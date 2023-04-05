by palermolive.it – ​​1 minute ago

Cars torn apart and abandoned. This is the scenario that occurs in the underpass of Borgo Ulivia in viale Regione Siciliana in Palermo. New episode of crime in a long-abandoned place where with…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Viale Regione Siciliana, in the underpass of Borgo Ulivia cars torn into pieces and abandoned – VIDEO appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it».