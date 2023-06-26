Home » Vicente Navarro publishes “Al olvido” and a clip of “Camposanto” at the same time
Vincent Navarro is a musician and actor from Madrid with La Mancha roots whose music moves between Spanish and Latin American folklore, and urban and electronic music. In 2019 he published his first album “almost land” and since then it has become one of our favorite names when it comes to mixing roots music and modernity.

“Al olvido” is the first single he has released since he released his fantastic latest album at the end of 2022 “Hands”. The song has been produced by the artist himself and by Damian Schwartz. This new song is accompanied by the premiere of the video clip for “Camposanto”, one of the most intense pieces from that album. “Al olvido” continues the concept of meeting and loss that developed in “Hands“. The theme is a “beg” for oblivion to fulfill its function and make the images that are narrated during the song disappear.

The video clip, directed by the artist himself and shot in Fontanarejo de los Montes (Ciudad Real), revolves around the loss that occurs when someone does not forgive after a mistake. today, June 26thNavarro will be performing in the MADO Awards (Madrid) and will soon be seen in Cerezales del Condado (León, August 12, Tropos Sound and Performing Arts Festival) and San Esteban de Litera (Huesca, August 25, SonNa Festival).

