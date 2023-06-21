vico zeljković after the game bih luxembourg | Sport

Vico Zeljković spoke after the “dragons” defeat against Luxembourg.

Source: MONDO/Dragan Šutvić

The BiH national team experienced a painful slap in the fourth round of qualification for EURO 2024.

“Dragons” are on Bila’s field unexpectedly defeated by Luxembourg with a score of 0:2and the round before the end of the first half of the qualification for second place, which brings direct placement to the continental competition, is as late as seven points.

Poor performance of elected officials Faruk Hadžibegić the president of the FS BiH, Faruk Hadžibegić, is also aware of this qualification cycle, who announced himself on Facebook after the match with Luxembourg.

“Three points won after the first four rounds in the qualification for the EURO is not something we expected and that can satisfy us in any respect. The European Championship in Germany is our main sporting goal. With a cool head, we need to analyze the current situation at all levels in detail, see where we went wrong and make decisions that will put us back on the right track.“, wrote the first man of BiH football.

Bh. the team will continue the qualification for EURO 2024 in September with a home match against Liechtenstein (September 8) and an away match with Iceland (September 11).

