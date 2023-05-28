victims of road accidents in Puglia

The mayor of Ariano Irpino, Enrico Franza: “Good and kind, the moved thoughts of an entire community go to these three young faces”

Mourning in Irpinia for the death of Pamela Mustone, Emilio D’Avella ed Emanuel Seraphim, three 30-year-olds, victims of a tragic road accident that took place this afternoon, Sunday 28 May 2023, in the province of Foggia, in Puglia. The three young men were traveling on two motorcycles when they collided, for reasons yet to be clarified, against a Dacia Duster, along the State Road 90up to Troy, in the Foggia area. Carabinieri, firefighters and 118 health workers arrived on the spot, but despite the arrival of help for the three motorcyclists, there was nothing they could do. The driver of the car was slightly injured and taken to the hospital in Foggia.

Mourning in Irpinia for the death of the three young people

Many messages of condolence and closeness are arriving in these hours to the families of the three young people involved in the dramatic road accident. Emilio D’Avella, 30, from Ariano Irpino, and Pamela Mustone, 33, from Melito Irpino, were engaged. The third victim is Emanuele Serafino, 32, from Ariano Irpino.

Il mayor of Ariano Irpino, Enrico Franzawrote a moving recollection on his Facebook page:

Maxi rear-end collision on Vesuvius State Road 268: road accident in Somma Vesuviana

See you at Emilio’s bar”, an invitation, a meeting place where you came across Pamela’s industrious vitality and Emilio’s kindness and sympathy. Emanuele, your inseparable companion, we will never forget your good eyes and kind ways.

Pamela, Emilio, Emanuele, the moved thoughts of an entire community go to these three young faces. A hug to the families, to the closest friends, to all those who loved him. A black page for our city, we will not forget you.

The condolences are also joined by Psi of Ariano Irpinowho in a post on Facebook, remembers the three young people with affection and pain:

Ariano’s heart stopped this afternoon. A unique community, Ariano and Melito, united in pain for a great loss. It’s not right to die at the age of thirty for the great joie de vivre and for the passion for motorcycles. In this heartbreaking moment we want to say thank you to Emilio and Pamela, we would like to let them know how grateful we are for having enjoyed their sympathy, their smiles, their availability. The Ariano community is shaken, shocked by the tragic news and we thank the Mayor and the administration for postponing tomorrow’s city council.

And he concludes: