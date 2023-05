King Victor. Headshots, a lot. Not exactly Diego (on the pitch). Better than him in Europe only Kane. Goal born in Africa. First from that continent to win the top scorer in Serie A. They failed neither Weah (Liberia) Eto’o (Cameroon) neither Salah (Egypt). Nigerian like Wole Soyinkafirst African to win the Nobel prize for literature in 1986, Osimhen is the name to add to the long line of a country running fast, 12 men…