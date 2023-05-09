Victory Day celebrations in Russia

Victory Day celebrations are taking place in Russia, with which the defeat of Nazi Germany and the end of the Second World War are remembered and celebrated every year on 9 May. Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a speech in Moscow’s Red Square in which he compared the current invasion of Ukraine to World War II, arguing that the “survival of the nation” was at stake, which the West would like to see ” fall”.

Victory Day is traditionally one of the most important events of the year for the Russian president’s propaganda, but this year the build-up to the parade and other events was marred by security concerns after two drones were shot down near the Kremlin last week. In some regions the celebrations have been canceled (this happened in at least 21 cities), or have been organized to a lesser extent, not only for security reasons but also for organizational difficulties related to the lack of soldiers to parade in military parades: a part substantial military personnel is engaged at the front.

Furthermore, according to some analysts, part of the demonstrations would have been canceled to avoid the risk of possible disputes. The March of the Immortal Regiment was not held this year, one of the most important celebrations on May 9 in which relatives of World War II veterans remember their loved ones by parading with their photographs. The official reason is linked to security issues, but one hypothesis is that they wanted to avoid the risk that many decide to parade with photos of their loved ones who died in over a year of war in Ukraine.

Instead, the usual military parade took place on Red Square in Moscow, which is the central event of the celebrations. Vladimir Putin attended, accompanied by six presidents of former Soviet republics, including the president of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan.

In his final speech, the Russian president said that Russia “must defend itself against international terrorism” and that “the real war was unleashed by the West against Russia”. Putin then used all the usual arguments of the Russian government’s rhetoric regarding the invasion of Ukraine, describing it as a special operation born to defend Russian citizens and generally the “Russian motherland”. He accused Western governments of “hatred and Russophobia,” arguing that their real goal is to see the Russian state fall, and equated the Ukrainian government with Nazi Germany’s during World War II.