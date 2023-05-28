victory never in question. Racist chants against Juric and match suspended

Despite the racist chants against Juric, with the match suspended a few moments, Toro outclasses Spezia 0-4 thanks to Wisniewski’s own goal in the first half and Ricci, Ilic and Karamoh just a few moments from the final whistle.

Juric decides to go with the “heavy load” for the “Peak” challenge. In the 3-4-2-1, space for Milinkovic-Savic between the posts; three-way defense with Schuurs, Buongiorno and Rodriguez; in midfield Ilic and Ricci in the middle with Singo and Vojvoda outside; Vlasic and Miranchuk act on the trocar to support Sanabria.

The “Picco” is a basin. La Spezia supporters try, in every way, to push the team to score the necessary points for peace of mind.

Spezia started at full speed but it was Toro, in the 14th minute, who had the first real goal chance with Miranchuk’s shot from the edge that hit the crossbar after Dragowski beat.

After more “full” minutes for Spezia, in the 24th minute Toro passes: following the development of a corner by Miranchuk, the ball arrives in the penalty area where Bourabia in an attempt to sweep serves it to Singo who doesn’t think for a moment and shoots on goal, finding the decisive deviation from Wisniewski: 0-1.

In the 35th minute Guida assigns a penalty to Spezia for a foul by Buongiorno against Nzola. Called back to the Var, however, the referee retraced his steps because at the start of the action Nzola touched the ball in his hand.

In the 44th minute mister Juric entered the field and asked, obtaining it, to suspend the match for racist insults. After the announcement by the speaker of the message against any manifestation of racism and discrimination, the race resumed.

But at the end it is the grenades who go to the locker room in an advantageous position.

Back on the pitch, the grenades hit the post with Vojvoda in the 47th minute with a fine shot from the edge: it’s the second “wood” of the day.

After a wonderful shot by Verde, in the 66th minute, which nearly scored the Euro goal, the first substitution for Juric who inserted Djidji in place of Schuurs in the 67th minute.

In the 72nd minute, Torino doubled with Ricci: percussion from Sanabria who put the ball in for Vlasic who, in turn, served the former Empoli midfielder who found the 0-2 point with a left foot.

Four minutes later here is the third goal, by Ilic: it is the 76th minute when the former Verona player, served once again by Vlasic, with his right foot surpasses Dragowski for the 0-3.

After a goal disallowed in the 80th minute in Sanabria, for a foul against Nikolau, Spezia would have shortened the distance in the 83rd minute with Nzola who had overtaken Milinkovic Savic in the scrum with his left foot. But even in this case, the Var canceled for offside at the start of Esposito’s action.

In the 86th minute, double substitution for Toro: Ilic and Singo out, Linetty and Aina in. In the 88th minute, Karamoh also came in and replaced Miranchuk.

In the maxi recovery, of six minutes, thanks to the time lost for the two goals canceled by the Var, Karamoh in the 51st minute finds the point of 0-4 with a valuable conclusion on an assist from Sanabria.

Then nothing more and Toro can celebrate the 14th victory of the season and, of these, 8 were away.







