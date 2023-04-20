Home » VIDEO – A bear is found inside the house: what happens is sensational!
by admin
The close encounter between a man and a bear in the garden of a house is sensational: watch their reaction

It has the sensational what happened in North Carolina a few days ago. A man, who was peacefully relaxing on his patio, he found a bear in front of him who had apparently managed to get inside. The meeting, documented in the video below, immediately made the rounds of the web due to the reaction of both.

Pretty scared man, and it’s not hard to imagine why. Going from reading a book to coming face to face with a bear practically inside the house must not have been easy. All the fear of him can be read in his gaze and in his rather instinctive movement cover your body with a pillow.

What made the bear smile even more, that as soon as he noticed the man he remained motionless for a couple of seconds. The animal almost observed the man, tried to understand his movements, then seized by just as much fear, he promptly escaped, leaving the house.

