Turkish fans flood the field with soft toys to help children who have been affected by the earthquake. The video that tells the story

In Turkey we are going through a moment that is anything but simple, also because of all the people who have been affected by the earthquake in recent days. Just this weekend there were several charity matches to help all the people affected by the earthquake. In this video we can see the launch of soft toys by Besiktas fans in support of all the children affected by the earthquake.