Home World VIDEO – Highlights from Thursday’s best match / United vs Barcelona
World

VIDEO – Highlights from Thursday’s best match / United vs Barcelona

by admin
VIDEO – Highlights from Thursday’s best match / United vs Barcelona

The highlights of the best match of this Thursday in Europe. The match that also entertained neutral fans: United vs Barça

We are certainly talking about the big match of this European Thursday. On the one hand, one of the most successful teams in England: Manchester United. On the other, one of the teams that has won the most in the last millennium, Barcelona. Don’t miss the highlights and the summary of this match which was incredible and ended 2-1 in favor of the home side. One of those matches that are also remembered by neutral fans

See also  Hong Kong epidemic disrupts election

You may also like

demo and trailer for the action-RPG coming to...

United States, Jill Biden: “Joe ready to run...

One of the accusers in the Marilyn Manson...

Journalist Nikola Morača refused to reveal his source,...

Protecting academic freedom and solidarity with Dr. Lara...

“A road for brother Biagio, an idea also...

vinko marinović after the match borac široki brijeg...

Turin hosts the exhibition “Utamaro hokusai Hiroshige”

“Public and private health restart together”, the conference...

Is granola healthy? – FASHION WORLD

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy