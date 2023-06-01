Home » VIDEO Mourinho furious after Sevilla-Roma, meets Taylor and Rosetti and insults them: what happened and what they said
Fiery post-match in Budapest for Jose Mourinho after the defeat on penalties in the Europa League final against Sevilla, which gave the Andalusians their seventh trophy. After having vented in the post-match interviews in the mixed area and in the press conference with the reporters with the match direction of the English Anthony TaylorSpecial One went hard when – waiting to get on the bus that would take him back to the airport – he first met the British referee and then the UEFA referee designator Roberto Rosetti.
In detail, Mou first showed Rosetti the images of the offending episodes that would have penalized his team during the match, then raised his voice with Taylor in English: “You are a disgrace (What a disgrace, ed)” adding more insults. Then he increased the dose also with the other members of the referee team, before giving the 90 load: “Even Rosetti was able to say it wasn’t a penalty (probably referring to the episode between Ocampos and Ibanez, ed.). But you weren’t quite capable. F**k off!”. Embarrassed, Rosetti dissociated himself and tried to prevent the situation from escalating.

Immortalized by the cell phone cameras of the reporters present outside the stadium, it is not improbable that the scene could cost the Special One some sanctions in the next season. Surely Mou knows who he holds to be primarily responsible for his boys’ defeat.

