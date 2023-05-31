Video: NATO forces attack Serb Vucic in northern Kosovo, meets Russian and Chinese ambassadors_Injured_Flashbang_Police

Original title: Video: NATO forces attacked Serb Vucic in northern Kosovo to meet with Russian and Chinese ambassadors

【The Kosovo online website reported that NATO fighters used force against the Serbs in Zvečan and Metohija in northern Kosovo.】

“At least two Serbs were wounded, one of them a young man, who suffered serious gunshot wounds and was shot by Kosovo police personnel after NATO peacekeepers used flashbangs,” the statement said. The person was taken to the Clinical Medical Center in Mitrovica, Kosovo.”

A reporter from Serbia’s New Yugoslav News Agency was injured in the clashes. Serbia’s New Yugoslav News Agency reported: “Many people were injured on both sides. A Serbian was shot by Kalashnikov and among the wounded was a reporter from Serbia’s New Yugoslav News Agency who was hit by a flashbang. Hit the foot.”

The news agency reported: “Clashes began when 200 to 300 Serbs refused to comply with the demands of the NATO peacekeepers and refused to leave a Kosovo police vehicle surrounded by Serbs. In response they threw bottles and stones. Some of the NATO peacekeepers Several people were injured, after which the crowd started to disperse.”

More than 50 people were injured in the clashes in northern Kosovo, media reported citing medical staff. The riots in Zvecan began in the evening.Gathered in front of the local government building calling for the withdrawal of the Kosovo police and the withdrawal of the mayor of Kosovo AlbaniaSerbia people. Kosovo police and NATO troops did not allow them to go to the building. Along with the protesters, representatives of the “Serb List” party were pulled behind their cordon by NATO peacekeepers. Workers from the force department hurled tear gas and threw about 30 flashbangs into the crowd. Big sticks were also used against the Serbs. See also Four sons of Mexican drug trafficker 'El Chapo' have been indicted in the US for illegal opioid trafficking Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: