Bob Lee, 43, a technology expert, was killed on Tuesday. He participated in the creation of “Android” and the application “KEŠ”.

The surveillance cameras recorded it the last moments of Cash app founder Bob Lee (43), which is brutally stabbed in San Francisco and left for dead. The video shows the father of two children he desperately clutches his wounds and begs passers-by for help – at one point he desperately tried to stop passing cars, but they did they just rushed past him, ignoring him. As the Daily Mail writes, Bob was stabbed multiple times in the chest on Tuesday evening in the city’s Rincon Hill district, where he was at work.

This brutal killing in the constituency of former Speaker of the House and Democrat Nancy Pelosi has raised concerns about the lack of public safety and the growing number of homeless people in San Francisco. The murdered Lee once lived in that city, but he moved precisely because of the increase in crime on the streets.

The heartbreaking video shows a bloodied and dazed Bobo as he stumbles down Main Street, then stumbles toward the Portside apartment building at 403 Main Street, where he falls to the ground. He lies motionless for a few moments, but somehow manages to kneel down and grab his cell phone. When a car passes him, Li waves him to stop, but the driver just keeps going.

According to a report by the San Francisco Standard, Li called 911 around 2:35 and yelled, “Help. Someone stabbed me.”

“The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services and medical personnel, the man succumbed to his injuries”the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) announced.

It is allegedly in the nearby parking lot a kitchen knife with a 3.6 cm blade was found, but the police have not yet arrested the attackers. SFPD Chief Bill Scott declined to reveal a motive for the attack and would not say whether the victim was targeted or randomly selected. It’s in San Francisco this year there were 39 murders, and the city police currently lacks 541 officers.

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted after Lee’s murder: “Many people I know have been severely assaulted. Violent crime in San Francisco is horrific, and even if the assailants are caught, they are often released immediately.”

And the residents of that city complain that criminals immediately return to the streets. “We can’t do anything here either. Of course we’re afraid,” they say. Li, who was killed, he left the San Francisco area six months ago and moved to Miami, but returned to the city for work.

