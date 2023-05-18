Home » Video on social media, 12 year old beaten by the herd
Video on social media, 12 year old beaten by the herd

Kicked and punched for no reason outside the Miano shopping center in Naples, and the violence was filmed and posted on social media: this is what a 12-year-old would have suffered at the hands of a group of boys who would have been 15 years old. The deputy of the Verdi-Left alliance Francesco Emilio Borrelli made known the serious episode who, he says in a press release, learned it from his parents who contacted him. The boy’s family members – according to Borrelli – have already filed a complaint with the police.

“We have sent the video to the police forces so that the incident can be verified and all the aggressors who will have to be severely punished are identified”, declared Borrelli for whom violence “has become a dogma for certain kids who cannot express themselves if not through it. So a trifle is enough, even just a glance, to set off the spark and they attack anyone even risking killing him. We need to put an end to this madness that has generated too many innocent victims. No more guarantees, no more tolerance. We need re-education, too intervening on the families of these violent children and reforming justice for minors, otherwise things will only get worse”, concludes the parliamentarian.

