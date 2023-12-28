Home » video on the internet – Corriere TV
World

video on the internet – Corriere TV

by admin
video on the internet – Corriere TV

Men but also women and at least two children were allegedly detained and stripped by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in a stadium in the north of Gaza. These are the images shown in a video from the Strip commented on by CNN. The US broadcaster explains that it is unable to verify when the footage was shot, but claims to have geolocated it to the Yarmouk stadium in Gaza City, where the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor NGO said it had received reports of detentions.
The NGO claims to have received information that the Israeli army is detaining hundreds of Palestinians from the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, including dozens of women who were taken to Yarmouk Stadium. A frame of the video shows “what appears to be two boys, stripped down to their underwear, walking and holding both hands in the air while the IDF directs them into the stadium” says the US media, adding that “in another video, two figures who appear to be the same undressed boys are seen with their hands above their heads, while lined up in single file with other males who appear to be adolescents and adults.” In another moment of the video there would also be “women and other children detained”: “In one shot, you see three women fully dressed, blindfolded and with their hands tied behind their backs, sitting on the grass in front of a football goal of the stadium. You can see an Israeli flag hanging from the soccer goal” says CNN, which also reports that it has contacted the IDF, but has not “yet received a response”.

See also  Agnostic drugs, how oncology is changing with precision medicine

December 28, 2023 – Updated December 28, 2023, 4:02 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

You may also like

Man murders two people and commits suicide in...

… And “The Crown” ended its journey in...

fighting in Gaza, situation of civilians and more

STELLANTIS The first employee share ownership plan successfully...

Rome transfer market / Not just Sanches! Mourinho...

“It has a very high cost for the...

Review of the album “El Lugar de Arder”...

The great spectacle of the last electoral campaign...

This is how the decree issued by Petro...

Wolfgang Schäuble, former German Finance Minister and long-time...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy