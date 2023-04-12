12.04.2023

A video of a beheading that swirled on the Internet caused shock from all walks of life. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was brutal and “we will not forget”. But the authenticity of the video has yet to be confirmed.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) A video of a captured Ukrainian soldier suspected of being beheaded has gone viral on the Internet. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the video another example of Russia’s brutality. The world is watching, he said in a short video released Wednesday,how easily the beasts kill life. He said the footage of the beheading revealed the “essence of Russia”.

Moscow demanded an investigation and assessment of the beheading video circulating online, and Kremlin spokesman Peskov said, “The world we live in is also a paradise for forgers.”

The relevant video is about 40 seconds long and has been circulating on the Internet since Tuesday (April 11). On the screen, people saw a man in military uniform and a mask cutting off the head of a man lying on the ground with a knife. The latter’s clothes bore the logo of the Ukrainian army. The order is given by another person, speaking Russian, behind the camera. The background and circumstances in which the video was shot are unclear so far. Ukraine announced that it would launch an in-depth investigation.

(German News Agency, Reuters)

