Video projector buying guide: ranking of 32 home cinema models

In the jungle of the home cinema projector market and despite all my popularization efforts and my clear and assertive positions on the qualities and weaknesses present on all the models I test, many questions asked on the comments of the blog and the forum concern help with choosing before buying.

Well aware of this problem, my lifelong accomplice cattod, armed with his mastery of computers and tables, has compiled the data and measurements from 32 projector tests published on this blog into different ranking tables!

In MondoProjos.fr’s constant concern to help the reader choose a video projector, they group together the models tested since April 2022 with the exception of two older ones.

Depending on the sorting criteria, it is thus possible to compare the different models. (For the full definition display of the images: Right click → open the image in a new tab, and use the magnifying glass).

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

The GENERAL table is an attempt at an overall synthesis, highlighting the good points, the relative ones and the bad ones, also introducing notions of penalties according to different criteria.

PRICE RANKING

It is the launch price that is retained; of course many models will probably be found at a better price depending on the age of their test.

In the dedicated topic on the forum you will find other ranking criteria such as contrast, brightness or noise. In short, a titanic job for which I warmly thank cattod!

Feel free to participate in the discussion on the blog or the forum!