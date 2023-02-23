Lega Serie A has decided to pay homage to Ukraine over the next day. Here is the footage that will play in all stadiums

During this twenty-fourth day, the Lega Calcio Serie A decided to pay homage to the Ukrainian nation for all the commitment and for all the events that have taken place in this last year. The testimonials called by the League are important footballers and ex-footballers such as the former Roma player Alessandro Florenzi and the former captain of the neroazzurri Beppe Bergomi. A film that will be produced in all the stadiums during the next day which will start on Friday