Home World VIDEO – The European week ends / The highlights of the Champions League
World

VIDEO – The European week ends / The highlights of the Champions League

by admin
VIDEO – The European week ends / The highlights of the Champions League

The European week ended yesterday evening with good results for the Italian teams. Here are all the highlights from the Champions League

Last night the European week ended. There is talk of a good round for almost all the Italian teams, given that out of five teams who took the field there were three wins, a draw (painless for the Rossoneri) and a defeat. You can’t miss all the highlights of these last two Champions League matches. Here is the summary of both the match between the Milanese and Tottenham, but also between Bayern Munich and PSG

See also  Mengniu made its fourth appearance at the CIIE with world-quality dairy products to demonstrate the new level of China's dairy industry opening up

You may also like

U.S. Sanctions China’s Iranian Drone Supplier and a...

Pasolini between politics and the peasant world –...

It seems that the narcos have apologized for...

Ukraine, that’s why the Chinese ‘peace plan’ scares...

Roundup: ‘We miss tourists from China’ – ITB...

The Association of Euroleague coaches announced about Ataman...

115 thousand cases and 33 deaths in 8...

«I defend Ukraine and I also defend Europe»-...

Exoprimal arrives in July and enters the Game...

U.S. Sanctions Five Chinese Firms for Helping Iran...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy