VIDEO – The ten most expensive footballers of all time / Here is the complete list

The ten most expensive purchases ever collected in one video. Here’s who we’re talking about and whether they were top signings or flops

An incredible list that has been updated continuously in recent seasons. We are talking about the top ten most expensive signings ever in the world of football. Over time, players continue to be worth more and more and the strongest teams are willing to go crazy to ensure their performance. Let’s not hide the fact that in these top ten places you will also find some real surprises