VIDEO: They capture a man filling a bottle worth more than 2 thousand pesos with Tonayán and it goes viral | News from Mexico

Man Caught Filling Johnnie Walker Bottle with Tonayán Agave Liquor

HERMOSILLO, SON.- In the last few hours, a video has gone viral on social networks, revealing the exact moment in which a man is caught filling a bottle of Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve Label with Tonayán agave liqueur.

The curious event was recorded by a user from his balcony, who observed how the individual hid behind some cars to carry out his daring action.

The most surprising thing is that the Tonayán agave liquor, with a cost of just 30 or 40 pesos was used as a substitute for the prestigious Gold Reserve, valued between 1,500 and 1,700 pesos.

The large price difference did not stop the protagonist of this video from trying to surprise his friends by pretending that he purchased a new bottle of the exclusive whiskey.

Inadvertently, the subject continued filling the bottle with the agave liquor, without realizing that he was being recorded. Once he finished, he cautiously stood up to check if anyone had noticed him and continued his way towards the party.

The video has become a viral phenomenon, generating a wave of comments on social networks. Well, there are those who criticize him and others who understand him and even tell similar anecdotes.

