Home » [VIDÉO] Why are Cameroonians boycotting MTN and Orange? – The blog of Cameroonaiseries
World

[VIDÉO] Why are Cameroonians boycotting MTN and Orange? – The blog of Cameroonaiseries

by admin
[VIDÉO] Why are Cameroonians boycotting MTN and Orange? – The blog of Cameroonaiseries

Since Monday, April 24, Cameroonians have started a progressive boycott movement towards the telephone operators MTN and Orange. But what can explain such an outpouring of protests?
Don’t forget to subscribe to my youtube channel and leave your comments as my friend has already done Pierre La Paix Ndamè.

TITRE :
Why are Cameroonians boycotting MTN and Orange?

AN IDEA FROM:
Ecclesiastes Deudjui

PHOTO CREDITS :
ED Prod

SUPERVISION :
THE CAMEROONIAN AREAS

Ecclesiastes DEUDJUI
WhatsApp: (+237) 696.469.637
All my articles on

See also  Accused of assaulting the Hong Kong High Court security "Wang Granny" and sentenced to 1 month in prison

You may also like

Discovered where Stefan Karić is hiding | Fun

Audi collides with a large wild boar: the...

In the center of Odessa, the “wall” that...

Outback Steakhouse at Shopping Parque das Bandeiras –...

【Explore time】Ukraine attacked Sevan Castle again and crossed...

Despite the truce in Sudan, a hospital in...

Outbreak to Amici, skip registration: “Cancelled to a...

France, the unions: new strike on June 6th....

7 bodies found in a property in Oklahoma,...

iliad down, disservice throughout Italy: what’s going on

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy