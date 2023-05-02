[VIDÉO] Why are Cameroonians boycotting MTN and Orange? – The blog of Cameroonaiseries

10
Since Monday, April 24, Cameroonians have started a progressive boycott movement towards the telephone operators MTN and Orange. But what can explain such an outpouring of protests?
TITRE :
AN IDEA FROM:
PHOTO CREDITS :
SUPERVISION :
Ecclesiastes DEUDJUI
Since Monday, April 24, Cameroonians have started a progressive boycott movement towards the telephone operators MTN and Orange. But what can explain such an outpouring of protests?
Don’t forget to subscribe to my youtube channel and leave your comments as my friend has already done Pierre La Paix Ndamè.
TITRE :
Why are Cameroonians boycotting MTN and Orange?
AN IDEA FROM:
Ecclesiastes Deudjui
PHOTO CREDITS :
ED Prod
SUPERVISION :
THE CAMEROONIAN AREAS
Ecclesiastes DEUDJUI
WhatsApp: (+237) 696.469.637
All my articles on
See also Accused of assaulting the Hong Kong High Court security "Wang Granny" and sentenced to 1 month in prison