Videos show Israeli soldiers in Gaza burning food, destroying a store and looting private homes

CNN Report: Israeli soldiers face backlash over behavior in Gaza

In a recently released video, Israeli soldiers are seen burning food in the Shejaiya neighborhood of Gaza City — an area in the besieged enclave, where international organizations warn of a potential risk of starvation. This is just one of several offensive behaviors displayed by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) as shown in other videos circulating online, including looting, property destruction, and the use of racist and hateful language towards civilians. The Israel Defense Forces have not disputed the authenticity of these videos and have condemned their soldiers’ actions, stating that disciplinary measures will be taken.

The videos have surfaced amidst international outcry over the IDF’s conduct during the ongoing military offensive against Hamas in Gaza. As the death toll rises, with the number of casualties reaching 18,412 according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, controversy over the IDF’s treatment of civilians continues to escalate. The disturbing footage has caught the attention of human rights organizations, with Dror Sadot of the Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem highlighting the larger issue of dehumanization and revenge against the Palestinian population following the Hamas terrorist attack on Israeli soil.

Retired IDF General Israel Ziv expressed deep concern regarding the behavior of the soldiers and communicated with IDF commanders to address the issue. The IDF has assured that disciplinary measures will be taken against the soldiers involved, as additional videos documenting soldiers’ involvement in the occupation of the West Bank have further sparked controversy.

Despite the mounting opposition and criticism, Israeli society largely remains supportive of the IDF’s operation in Gaza. As the IDF continues to grapple with harsh backlash, the tense situation persists in the region. Given the ongoing crisis, the IDF faces increasing pressure to address the misconduct of their soldiers as the conflict in Gaza unfolds.

CNN’s Gianluca Mezzofiore, Abeer Salman, Alex Marquardt and Michael Conte contributed to this report.

