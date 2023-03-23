Home World Vienna, «crooked» paintings against climate change at the Leopold Museum – Corriere TV
World

Vienna, «crooked» paintings against climate change at the Leopold Museum – Corriere TV

by admin
Vienna, «crooked» paintings against climate change at the Leopold Museum – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Tilted paintings as a sign of protest and food for thought on the problem of climate change. This is the latest initiative by the Leopold Museum in Vienna which has inaugurated “A Few Degrees More”, an exhibition featuring 15 of the museum’s most important works of art, from Klimt and Egon Schiele, exhibited at an angle and with texts by accompaniment that underline the effects of global warming. An effective response to the attack suffered last November by the environmentalists of the Last Generation who had smeared the protective glass of the painting “Death and Life” by Gustav Klimt with black paint. (LaPresse)

March 23, 2023 – Updated March 23, 2023, 5:28 PM

© breaking latest news

See also  Iran and Russia are optimistic about the Vienna nuclear talks, the U.S. says Iran's position is yet to be evaluated | Iran | Vienna | Tehran

You may also like

The clash between Zelensky and the Orthodox monks...

Ecuador’s President declares state of emergency in 14...

Vasilije Micić on going to Turkey | Sports

Israel has passed a law that will make...

Children shocked by the body of Blessed Carlo...

France, I find protests difficult to justify. Let’s...

Turin – Cairo transfer market has chosen: here...

iliadbox and iliad wifi extender named Product of...

Con artist girl from Cuba | Magazine

the body of the founder of the band...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy