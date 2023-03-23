(LaPresse) Tilted paintings as a sign of protest and food for thought on the problem of climate change. This is the latest initiative by the Leopold Museum in Vienna which has inaugurated “A Few Degrees More”, an exhibition featuring 15 of the museum’s most important works of art, from Klimt and Egon Schiele, exhibited at an angle and with texts by accompaniment that underline the effects of global warming. An effective response to the attack suffered last November by the environmentalists of the Last Generation who had smeared the protective glass of the painting “Death and Life” by Gustav Klimt with black paint. (LaPresse)