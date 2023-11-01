Vienna Jewish Cemetery Set on Fire and Desecrated with Swastikas in Anti-Semitic Attack

Jewish Section of Vienna Central Cemetery Set on Fire and Desecrated with Swastikas

Vienna, Austria – In a shocking incident, the Jewish section of the Vienna Central Cemetery was set on fire and desecrated with swastikas. The president of the Jewish Community of Vienna, Oskar Deutsch, reported the incident on Wednesday via social media.

Deutsch stated that the incident took place during the night, with the vestibule of the ceremony hall being burned and swastikas painted on the exterior walls. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Firefighters and the police have launched an investigation into the matter.

The Vienna Police released a statement stating that the circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear and the investigation is still ongoing. The police also revealed that National Socialist signs were found spray-painted on the outside wall of the room where the incident occurred. The State Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the Fight against Terrorism has been informed and is actively investigating the matter.

Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, Karl Nehammer, strongly condemned the attack on the Jewish cemetery in Vienna. He emphasized that anti-Semitism has no place in their society and will be fought against using all political and legal means. Chancellor Nehammer expressed hope for a swift apprehension of the perpetrators.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the Jewish community in Vienna and has raised concerns about rising anti-Semitism. Jewish sections of cemeteries hold significant cultural and historical importance and desecration of such places is a deeply offensive act.

Efforts are being made to strengthen security measures at the cemetery and many community members have expressed solidarity with the Jewish community, denouncing the act as a cowardly act of hatred. It is crucial to address the root causes of such incidents and work towards creating a society that embraces diversity and respects all religions.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist in bringing the culprits to justice. The international community is closely monitoring the situation and expressing solidarity with the Jewish community in Vienna.

