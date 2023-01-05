Home World Vietnam, 10-year-old boy trapped in well dies
World

Vietnam, 10-year-old boy trapped in well dies

by admin
Vietnam, 10-year-old boy trapped in well dies

Little Nam didn’t make it. The 10-year-old Vietnamese boy, trapped for 4 days in a 35-metre deep well near a construction site in the Mekong Delta province, was pronounced dead by local authorities. Rescuers spent nearly 100 hours trying to free him, but to no avail.

“Authorities have determined that the boy is dead and are trying to recover the body,” said the vice president of the southern province of Dong Thap, Doan Tan Bu.

In Vietnam, a race against time had started to save the child who fell into the well while looking for scrap iron. An impressive rescue team made up of soldiers and engineers had been deployed to the site of the tragedy, a bridge construction site in Dong Thap province (South). The boy of Thai nationality, named Thai Ly Hao Nam, had already been trapped for 5 days and had suffered serious injuries.

The little victim was apparently scavenging for scrap metal when he stumbled upon a 25-centimetre-wide concrete culvert that was being poured to build a new bridge in Southern Province. Rescuers tried to drill into and soften the surrounding ground in an attempt to lift the pillar and get the child out, but were sadly unsuccessful.

See also  Blinken in Israel for a summit of Middle East foreign ministers: Iran and energy cooperation the dossiers

You may also like

3 Chinese characters found on the stone wall...

Former Belgian Prime Minister: The effect of the...

From January 8, Japan requires Chinese tourists to...

Usa, shooting in Utah: 8 dead including 5...

Utah, shooting at home: killed 8 people from...

Ukraine latest news. Kiev, Moscow prepares for military...

Cyclone in California with heavy rain and winds...

Qatargate, Andrea Cozzolino waives parliamentary immunity

The body for sale of Masha, a prostitute...

220,000 laying hens will be culled in Czech...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy