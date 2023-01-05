Little Nam didn’t make it. The 10-year-old Vietnamese boy, trapped for 4 days in a 35-metre deep well near a construction site in the Mekong Delta province, was pronounced dead by local authorities. Rescuers spent nearly 100 hours trying to free him, but to no avail.

“Authorities have determined that the boy is dead and are trying to recover the body,” said the vice president of the southern province of Dong Thap, Doan Tan Bu.

In Vietnam, a race against time had started to save the child who fell into the well while looking for scrap iron. An impressive rescue team made up of soldiers and engineers had been deployed to the site of the tragedy, a bridge construction site in Dong Thap province (South). The boy of Thai nationality, named Thai Ly Hao Nam, had already been trapped for 5 days and had suffered serious injuries.

The little victim was apparently scavenging for scrap metal when he stumbled upon a 25-centimetre-wide concrete culvert that was being poured to build a new bridge in Southern Province. Rescuers tried to drill into and soften the surrounding ground in an attempt to lift the pillar and get the child out, but were sadly unsuccessful.