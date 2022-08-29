Original title: Vietnam trade: Vietnam leather, footwear exports exceed US$14 billion in 7 months

Vietnam’s leather, footwear exports exceed US$14 billion in 7 months

In the first seven months of 2022, overseas shipments of the leather and footwear industry exceeded US$14 billion, with an annual growth rate of 13%. During the period, North American and EU product export revenue increased by 24% and 17.5% respectively.

Exports to markets that signed free trade agreements with Vietnam also saw a good recovery. For example, exports to members of the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement increased by 18.2%, and the market of CPTPP member countries increased by 10.5%.

In 2021, Vietnam’s leather and footwear export revenue will be 20.78 billion US dollars, an increase of 4.6% over 2020, of which only footwear export revenue will be 17.77 billion US dollars, an increase of 6.1%.

Property | Thousands of social housing units to be built in Ho Chi Minh City

Two social housing projects with 2,064 apartment units will be launched in Shou Duc City and District 7 at the end of August, using 20% ​​of commercial residential land.

According to the Ministry of Construction of Ho Chi Minh City, the two projects have a combined area of ​​more than 30,000 square meters and will help increase the supply of social housing and create housing opportunities for low-income people.

The social housing project in the Tan Thuan Tay residential area in District 7 will break ground on August 30. The project has a scale of 1,300 apartments with a total area of ​​nearly 12,800 square meters, with easy access to technical infrastructure and transport connections.

The Shou De City project will be built in Phu Huu Ward, with a total area of ​​nearly 19,000 square meters and a scale of 764 sets of affordable housing. Some low-cost commercial housing with technical infrastructure has been built in the area.

In addition to the above two projects, Ho Chi Minh City will implement three more projects in District 1 and Sin Binh to restore and rebuild aging apartment buildings with a scale of nearly 900 apartments. The three projects include apartment buildings at 100 Co Giang Street and 23 Ly Tu Trong in District 1 and 350 Hoang Van Thu Street in Xinping District. The total area of ​​the three renovation projects exceeds 30,000 square meters.

Social housing projects in Ho Chi Minh City benefit workers and low-income people because of their affordable prices. The projects are part of a plan to replace aging apartment buildings and slums with affordable housing units.

From 2016 to 2020, Ho Chi Minh City built several social housing projects with a total area of ​​over 1.2 million square meters. However, only one employee housing project has been put into use, with 756 rooms, meeting the housing needs of about 4,600 people, and completing 13% of the target.

