Vietnam’s leather, footwear exports exceed US$14 billion in 7 months
In the first seven months of 2022, overseas shipments of the leather and footwear industry exceeded US$14 billion, with an annual growth rate of 13%. During the period, North American and EU product export revenue increased by 24% and 17.5% respectively.
Exports to markets that signed free trade agreements with Vietnam also saw a good recovery. For example, exports to members of the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement increased by 18.2%, and the market of CPTPP member countries increased by 10.5%.
In 2021, Vietnam’s leather and footwear export revenue will be 20.78 billion US dollars, an increase of 4.6% over 2020, of which only footwear export revenue will be 17.77 billion US dollars, an increase of 6.1%.
Property | Thousands of social housing units to be built in Ho Chi Minh City
Two social housing projects with 2,064 apartment units will be launched in Shou Duc City and District 7 at the end of August, using 20% of commercial residential land.
According to the Ministry of Construction of Ho Chi Minh City, the two projects have a combined area of more than 30,000 square meters and will help increase the supply of social housing and create housing opportunities for low-income people.
The social housing project in the Tan Thuan Tay residential area in District 7 will break ground on August 30. The project has a scale of 1,300 apartments with a total area of nearly 12,800 square meters, with easy access to technical infrastructure and transport connections.
The Shou De City project will be built in Phu Huu Ward, with a total area of nearly 19,000 square meters and a scale of 764 sets of affordable housing. Some low-cost commercial housing with technical infrastructure has been built in the area.
In addition to the above two projects, Ho Chi Minh City will implement three more projects in District 1 and Sin Binh to restore and rebuild aging apartment buildings with a scale of nearly 900 apartments. The three projects include apartment buildings at 100 Co Giang Street and 23 Ly Tu Trong in District 1 and 350 Hoang Van Thu Street in Xinping District. The total area of the three renovation projects exceeds 30,000 square meters.
Social housing projects in Ho Chi Minh City benefit workers and low-income people because of their affordable prices. The projects are part of a plan to replace aging apartment buildings and slums with affordable housing units.
From 2016 to 2020, Ho Chi Minh City built several social housing projects with a total area of over 1.2 million square meters. However, only one employee housing project has been put into use, with 756 rooms, meeting the housing needs of about 4,600 people, and completing 13% of the target.
