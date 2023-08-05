Home » Vietnam Urges Companies to Stabilize Rice Prices to Avoid Market Disruptions
Vietnam Urges Companies to Stabilize Rice Prices to Avoid Market Disruptions

Vietnam Urges Companies to Stabilize Rice Prices to Avoid Market Disruptions

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade has instructed local governments to take measures to stabilize the country’s rice and rice markets, according to a Bloomberg report on August 4. The aim is to ensure domestic supply and stable prices before the end of the year and the Lunar New Year holiday.

To achieve this, the Vietnamese government is requiring companies to maintain stable local rice prices and avoid large-scale purchases that could lead to short-term market disruptions and supply-demand imbalances. Additionally, the government has proposed that companies must purchase grain at a reasonable pace to balance exports and domestic consumption supplies. This includes maintaining paddy and rice stocks at 5% of six-month export volumes as mandated by law.

The move comes after the price of Vietnamese rice reached its highest level since 2011 towards the end of last month. This surge in prices was influenced by India’s restrictions on rice exports. On July 20, the Indian government announced a ban on rice exports, except for parboiled rice and basmati rice, in order to ensure sufficient supply for the domestic market. This had a significant impact on global rice prices, as India is a major rice exporter, accounting for over 40% of world rice exports.

The Vietnamese government’s efforts to stabilize the local rice market and ensure a steady supply are crucial for the country’s consumers, particularly as the Lunar New Year holiday approaches. The measures also aim to prevent any disruptions that could arise from large-scale purchases by companies.

