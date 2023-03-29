Home World Vietnam War 50: Another look at 7 reasons why America failed – BBC News 中文
World

Vietnam War 50: Another look at 7 reasons why America failed – BBC News 中文

by admin
Vietnam War 50: Another look at 7 reasons why America failed – BBC News 中文
  • Mark Shea
  • BBC International Correspondent

news/240/cpsprodpb/12620/production/_129169257_0810189b-a77c-4f89-962b-54213bfdd2aa.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/12620/production/_129169257_0810189b-a77c-4f89-962b-54213bfdd2aa.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/12620/production/_129169257_0810189b-a77c-4f89-962b-54213bfdd2aa.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/12620/production/_129169257_0810189b-a77c-4f89-962b-54213bfdd2aa.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/12620/production/_129169257_0810189b-a77c-4f89-962b-54213bfdd2aa.jpg 800w” alt=”American soldiers in Vietnam, during the Vietnam War, 1966″ attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/12620/production/_129169257_0810189b-a77c-4f89-962b-54213bfdd2aa.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″ data-hero=”true”/>

image source,Getty Images

After World War II, the United States was the undisputed number one economy in the world, and it believed it was equally unrivaled militarily. In Vietnam, however, the United States was defeated by the North Vietnamese and their guerrilla allies, the Viet Cong, after at least eight years of fighting, despite massive investment of money and manpower. On March 29th, the 50th anniversary of the final withdrawal of U.S. troops from Vietnam, we interviewed two experts and scholars to understand how the United States lost the Vietnam War.

It was at the height of the Cold War era, when communist and capitalist powers were fighting across the globe.

Wrecked bankrupt by World War II, the French tried unsuccessfully to keep their colonies in Indochina (also known as Indochina), and then a peace conference divided what is now Vietnam into a Communist regime in the north and a Communist regime in the south. U.S. supported government.

But the defeat of the French did not end the conflict in Vietnam, and the United States feared that if the whole of Vietnam became a communist regime, so would the countries around it. It was this fear that drove the United States into a war that lasted a decade and claimed millions of lives.

You may also like

Telimar is serious, clears Trieste and reinforces fourth...

Lider presents a serial edition of Poltrona Lina...

Morbid Similarity” premieres on Amazon Prime in April...

Lightning premieres again Belgrade | Fun

Downed drone in Crimea | Info

Libya, crimes against humanity with Italian money. A...

NO POWER TO THE STATE, MUCH LESS TO...

Mexico, the guards escape from the migrant center...

SOS, the iPhone 14 emergency service available in...

Elon Musk and 1,000 other Silicon Valley leaders:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy