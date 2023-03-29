Mark Shea

After World War II, the United States was the undisputed number one economy in the world, and it believed it was equally unrivaled militarily. In Vietnam, however, the United States was defeated by the North Vietnamese and their guerrilla allies, the Viet Cong, after at least eight years of fighting, despite massive investment of money and manpower. On March 29th, the 50th anniversary of the final withdrawal of U.S. troops from Vietnam, we interviewed two experts and scholars to understand how the United States lost the Vietnam War.

It was at the height of the Cold War era, when communist and capitalist powers were fighting across the globe.

Wrecked bankrupt by World War II, the French tried unsuccessfully to keep their colonies in Indochina (also known as Indochina), and then a peace conference divided what is now Vietnam into a Communist regime in the north and a Communist regime in the south. U.S. supported government.

But the defeat of the French did not end the conflict in Vietnam, and the United States feared that if the whole of Vietnam became a communist regime, so would the countries around it. It was this fear that drove the United States into a war that lasted a decade and claimed millions of lives.

So how would the world‘s number one military power lose a war to an insurgent regime in impoverished Southeast Asia? Here, we ask two experts to interpret some of the most common consensus.

task too difficult

image source,Corbis via Getty Images image captiontext, At the peak of the war, there were 500,000 U.S. troops in Vietnam.

Going to the other side of the world to fight a war is undoubtedly a huge and difficult task.

At the peak of this war, there were more than 500,000 U.S. troops in Vietnam.

The cost was staggering, too—a 2008 U.S. Congressional report estimated the total cost of the Vietnam War at $686 billion (more than $950 billion in today’s money).

However, the United States spent more than four times more than this in World War II, and won in the end. Not long before that, it had just traveled across the ocean to fight a battle in North Korea, so it was full of confidence at the time.

Dr Luke Middup, an expert on US foreign and defense policy at the University of St Andrews in the UK, said there was a general sense of optimism early in the war.

“It was one of the very peculiar things in the whole Vietnam War,” he told the BBC. “The US was fully aware of the problems – there was a lot of doubt about whether the US military could fight in this environment, but The U.S. government was pretty confident it could win until 1968.”

However, this belief later atrophied—particularly in 1968 by the Tet offensive launched by the Communist side—and in the end, it was Congress’s withdrawal of support for funding the war that forced the The United States withdrew its troops in 1973.

Meedup, however, questioned whether U.S. combat troops should never have been in Vietnam in the first place. Another expert, Professor Tuong Vu, director of the Department of Political Science at the University of Oregon, also held the same view.

The U.S. military is not suited for this type of combat

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, The jungle created difficulties for both sides in the battle.

Hollywood movies often depict American soldiers struggling in the jungle environment, while Viet Cong rebels were able to move freely through dense bushes and perform surprise attacks.

“The U.S. military was operating in environments that would be difficult for any large-scale army,” Dr. Middup admitted.

“Some of the places there are some of the densest jungles you’ll find in Southeast Asia.”

However, he said, the difference in level between the two sides in this may be exaggerated.

“During the war there was a misconception that the U.S. Army couldn’t handle the environment, while the North Vietnamese and the Viet Cong were very well adapted — that’s simply not true,” he said.

“The North Vietnamese Army and the Viet Cong also had great difficulty fighting in this environment.”

The more important factor, according to Dr. Midup, is that the timing and location of operations are almost invariably chosen by the rebels, and that they are able to retreat across the border to the safety of Laos and Cambodia, while pursuing them The U.S. military is often prohibited from continuing to follow and enter.

Professor Wu Youxiang believes that the US’s concentration on fighting the Viet Cong guerrillas led to their defeat.

“The rebels in the south would never have been able to defeat the Saigon army,” he told the BBC, but this strategic error allowed North Vietnam’s regular army to enter the south, and it was the infiltration of this force that won the war.

America loses first at home

image source,Corbis via Getty Images image captiontext, A large number of people participated in the anti-war demonstrations in Washington.

Often described as “the first war on television,” the war has received unprecedented media attention.

The US National Archives estimates that by 1966, 93 percent of American households had a television set, viewing content that was less censored and more real-time than wars of the past.

That’s why the footage of combat around the U.S. embassy in Saigon during the Tet Offensive was so shocking. Viewers watched in near real time as the Viet Cong spread the conflict into the heartland of Southern government—and, by extension, into the living rooms of the American public.

Since 1968, media coverage has been largely detrimental to the war—images of innocent civilians being killed, seriously injured, or abused were shown on television and in newspapers, and many Americans were terrified and turned against the war .

Large-scale incidents broke out across the United States, forming a huge protest movement.

image source,Corbis via Getty Images image captiontext, Law enforcement and anti-Vietnam War demonstrators often clashed.

One such demonstration took place on May 4, 1970, when four students at Kent State University in Ohio who were demonstrating peacefully were shot and killed by National Guard personnel.

The “Kent State University massacre” bolstered opposition to the war.

A wildly unpopular recruiting ad that allegedly invited young men to enlist had a catastrophic effect on public sentiment along with pictures of some American soldiers being transported home in coffins – some 58,000 in the war U.S. service members died.

"The ability and willingness of the United States and South Vietnam to shape public opinion cannot be compared with the communist regime," he said. "The latter has a strong propaganda system. They close the border and suppress dissent. was sent to prison."

“The ability and willingness of the United States and South Vietnam to shape public opinion cannot be compared with the communist regime,” he said. “The latter has a strong propaganda system. They close the border and suppress dissent. was sent to prison.”

The United States also lost popular support in South Vietnam.

image source,Corbis via Getty Images image captiontext, People suspected of being Viet Cong were arrested—Vu You Siong estimated that about one-third of the population in the South had sympathies for the Communists at the time.

It was a surprisingly brutal war, and the U.S. military used a range of horrific weapons.

Napalm (a petrochemical incendiary bomb that burns at 2,700 degrees Celsius and sticks to everything it touches) and Agent Orange (another chemical used to stop enemies from taking cover in forests, but also destroyed crops leading to famine) can create a negative image of the U.S. military, especially among rural people.

The strategic mission of “search and exterminate” has killed countless innocent civilians, such as the My Lai massacre in 1968. The US military killed hundreds of Vietnamese civilians in this notorious incident during the Vietnam War.

The civilian death toll diverted local communities that were not necessarily sympathetic to the Viet Cong.

“Not that most of the South Vietnamese people were staunch communists at the time – most of them just wanted to get on with their lives and avoid war as much as possible,” Dr. Midup said.

Professor Wu also believes that it was difficult for the United States to win the hearts and minds of the people.

“Foreign militaries will always have a hard time keeping people happy — you can basically expect them not to be particularly beloved,” he said.

Communists have higher morale

image source,Hulton Archive/Getty Images image captiontext, Soldiers of the communist regime were likely more passionate than those of South Vietnam and its allies.

Middup believed that, on the whole, those who chose to fight for the Communist side were more determined to win than those who joined the South Vietnamese side.

“Some research in the United States during the war, a lot of interrogation of communist prisoners, confirms this,” he said.

“The U.S. Department of Defense and the Rand Corporation (a think tank serving the U.S. military) have done some research on combat motivation and morale to understand why the North Vietnamese and the Viet Cong went to war, and concluded that their motivations were both Because they think what they are doing is a patriotic act, which is to unite the country under one government.”

The ability of communist armies to fight despite heavy casualties may also be evidence of their morale.

The U.S. leadership was once obsessed with the number of dead bodies, feeling that if they killed the enemy faster than the enemy could replenish them, the communist army would lose the will to fight.

An estimated 1.1 million North Vietnamese and Viet Cong fighters died during the war, but the Communist army seemed to be able to replenish in time until the end of the war.

Professor Wu is not sure that the North Vietnamese had stronger morale, but he admits that the indoctrination received by the northern army “armed” them.

"They can make people believe in the cause. Thanks to the propaganda and education system, they can turn people into weapons."

The South Vietnamese government was corrupt and unpopular

image source,Hulton Archive/Getty Images image captiontext, US President Nixon predicted that after the withdrawal of US troops, South Vietnam would fall.

According to Dr. Middup, the decisive dilemma facing the South is its lack of credibility and its links to former colonial powers.

“The division between North Vietnam and South Vietnam has always been man-made, brought about by the Cold War,” he said. “There was no cultural, ethnic or linguistic factor that split Vietnam into two countries.”

He believed that the South was gradually being dominated by a religious minority—the Catholics.

Although this group only made up 10-15% of the population at the time (the majority of people in Vietnam were Buddhists), many people from the North fled to the South because of fear of persecution, forming what Dr. Middup called “political opposition to the South”. critical majority”. And these southern politicians, like Ngo Dinh Diem, the first president of South Vietnam, have some powerful Catholic friends in the United States—such as US President John F. Kennedy (John F. Kennedy, Kennedy).

This status of being dominated by a religious minority “made the South Vietnamese government unpopular with the majority of the population, which is Buddhist,” Dr. Middup said.

This, he argues, has led to a crisis of legitimacy for the regime, which most Vietnamese see as an import, a legacy of French colonialism, since many Catholics fought on the French side.

“The presence of 500,000 U.S. troops underscores the fact that this government is dependent on foreigners in every way,” Middup said. “South Vietnam was never a political cause that could convince most people that it was worth fighting for and dying for.”

That, he said, begs the question of whether the United States should have sent troops to support a regime he described as corrupt in the first place.

“From its founding to its demise, (the Republic of Vietnam) was an extremely corrupt regime, which got worse from receiving a lot of American aid from 1960-1975 — it completely derailed the South Vietnamese economy,” he said.

“It basically means that no one can get any position — civilian or military — without a bribe,” he says, with profound implications for the armed forces.

“This means that the United States will never be able to build a credible, capable, South Vietnamese army,” he said.

“So, it was always inevitable — and even (U.S. President) Richard Nixon recognized it — that when U.S. troops withdraw at some point in the future, the South Vietnamese regime will fall.”

The United States and South Vietnam faced limitations that North Vietnam did not

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Professor Vu said the Viet Cong were able to use suicide tactics, but the Allies never could.

Professor Wu did not agree that the defeat of South Vietnam was inevitable, but felt that American academic circles were always looking for excuses when it came to Vietnam.

“They want to blame someone for the failure, and the easiest place to blame is South Vietnam,” he said, adding that criticism of corruption and favoritism of Catholics had been exaggerated in U.S. reports.

“There was a lot of corruption, but not to the point of defeat. It created a lot of inefficient and ineffective army units, but overall the South Vietnamese army fought very well,” he insisted.

Professor Wu believes that the South Vietnamese army, which lost 200,000 to 250,000 soldiers in the war, is so good that perhaps it would be better to fight it entirely by itself, even without US military power and funds.

image source,Getty Images image captiontext, US helicopters evacuate South Vietnamese soldiers and equipment.

The ultimate determining factor, according to Professor Wu, is the North’s ability to maintain a full-fledged combat state for an exceptionally long period of time — a level of focus that the more liberal South cannot match.

The nature of this political system means that the public will believe in the war and know less about the casualties.

“The United States and South Vietnam simply couldn’t have shaped public opinion the way the communists did,” Prof Vu said.

image source,Corbis via Getty Images

“Despite losing a lot of manpower, they were still able to mobilize,” he said, meaning military tactics like suicide attacks and “human wave” attacks could be used by the North but not by the South.