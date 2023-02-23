Watching the world · American train derailment | The US government requires operators to take full responsibility for the “poisonous train” incident

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, February 23. The head of the US Environmental Protection Agency and the governors of Ohio and Pennsylvania appeared on the 21st in the town of East Palestine, Ohio, where the derailment accident of a train carrying toxic chemicals occurred, and promised to the operator of the “poison train” Fokker Southern put pressure on it to deal with the aftermath and pay for it.

Government officials at the federal and local levels announced a number of measures on the same day, saying that the judiciary may conduct criminal investigations on this incident, and will also promote regulatory reform of the railway industry.

However, the mayor of East Palestine said a day ago that President Joseph Biden did not come to inspect the site during his visit to Ukraine, which still makes people feel “slapped in the face”.

request a criminal assessment

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced at a press conference on the 21st that he had suggested to Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry to investigate the accident with criminal case standards. Henry’s office confirmed on the same day that “it will investigate quickly, collect facts, evaluate evidence and make judgments in accordance with state law.”

Shapiro said Norfolk Southern was a “management failure” whose “greed, incompetence and lack of concern for its residents is absolutely unacceptable.” “Early in their response to the incident, they gave us inaccurate information, conflicting model data, and refused to explore or clarify other possible courses of action.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said at the same news conference that state Attorney General Dave Yost “will certainly take appropriate action.” DeWine previously said the derailed trains were not marked as carrying “highly dangerous” items, meaning operators didn’t have to notify the state of Ohio that the trains were carrying dangerous items.

On the 3rd of this month, an accident occurred on a Norfolk Southern Company freight train passing through the town of East Palestine. A total of 50 carriages were derailed or damaged; 11 of the 20 carriages carrying dangerous goods derailed, and 5 of them contained vinyl chloride. . On the 6th, emergency personnel carried out a “controlled release” of the derailed vinyl chloride tanker on the grounds of avoiding a large-scale explosion. Billowing black smoke from the burning filled the sky over the town of East Palestine.

In the past three weeks since the incident happened, the authorities have continuously claimed that no toxic substances have been found to have reached dangerous levels in the local air and water tests. However, many people have symptoms such as headaches and skin burns, and are also worried about long-term effects such as cancer.

Commitment to long-term recovery

Ohio Governor Devine appeased the residents of the incident on the 21st, saying that they would not be allowed to deal with the consequences of the accident on their own. “People have long-term concerns, and we will try to keep (focus on the incident) as much as we can.”

In order for Norfolk Southern Company to assume its due responsibilities, Michael Reagan, Director of the US Environmental Protection Agency, who attended the press conference together, announced a number of measures, including instructing Norfolk Southern Company to identify and clean up polluted soil and water bodies; The full cost of the accident, including clean-up services for affected residents and businesses; participation in relevant public meetings at the request of the Environmental Protection Agency; timely release of information online.

Reagan warned that if Norfolk Southern failed to comply with the directive, the EPA would initiate the cleanup itself and file a claim against the company for three times the cost of the cleanup. According to the Associated Press, the above-mentioned order means that the “emergency treatment” phase of the derailment accident is over and it will be transferred to long-term rectification.

DeWine said that although a large amount of contaminated soil and water has been removed, Norfolk Southern Company did not clean up the contaminated soil under the railroad tracks in time before resuming the railway operation involved, and it must be cleaned up in time.

Reagan claimed that the EPA had tested the indoor air in 550 homes, as well as monitoring the outdoor air quality. However, he did not know if the EPA was testing for dioxin levels. Some lawmakers and environmentalists have previously called on authorities to test for the highly toxic substance that may have been produced in the accident and its subsequent disposal.

Promote industry reform

Alan Shaw, CEO of Norfolk Southern Company, also appeared in East Palestine Township on the 21st, saying that necessary actions will be taken to “continuously monitor the air and water for a long time” to ensure the long-term health of residents and make the railway “safer”.

Norfolk Southern is facing multiple resident class actions.

Official figures show there were 1,049 train derailments in the United States last year. According to the Associated Press, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a package of industry reform measures on the 21st, saying that he will try his best to prevent similar accidents from happening again.

The above measures include: railway operators and tank car owners should upgrade tank cars by 2025, earlier than the 2029 deadline previously approved by Congress; freight forwarders should allow employees to take paid sick leave to avoid employee fatigue.

In addition, the FRA is working on rules requiring two drivers on freight trains.

Buttigieg also called for new regulations to require trains carrying flammable liquids to be equipped with advanced electronic braking systems, and to consider expanding the scope of trains marked as “highly dangerous.”

The mayor called “slap in the face”

Buttigieg was widely criticized for his silence for days after the accident. He has not been to the scene of the accident so far, and just announced this week that he has an inspection plan in the near future.

President Biden has also been “absent”. The 20th is the public holiday “President’s Day”, but Biden “flashed” in Ukraine, which aroused the dissatisfaction of Trent Conaway, the mayor of East Palestine.

Conaway told Fox News on the 20th: “That’s the biggest’face’, he doesn’t care about us…but when I found out this morning that he gave billions of dollars to people there in Ukraine but not us…still in Our ‘President’s Day,’ I’m pissed off!”

According to Fox News, the Biden administration previously rejected the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s declaration of the derailment accident as a disaster on the grounds that it did not meet the statutory natural disaster declaration conditions such as “hurricanes or tornadoes.” Local residents have been calling on the federal government to fund assistance.

Biden posted on social media on the 21st, also shifting the responsibility to the Norfolk Southern Company, saying that “should” be the company involved in the aftermath.