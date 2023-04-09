Viewing the World·Russia-Uzbekistan Conflict丨Secret documents of the U.S. military are suspected to have been leaked

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 9 (Xinhua) The New York Times of the United States has recently reported successively that a number of suspected secret documents of the US military have recently appeared on Twitter and other social media, involving the military strength and weapon configuration of Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, battlefield maps, and Russia-Ukraine conflicts. Information such as casualties, even information marked “top secret”.

As of the 7th, all parties have different opinions on the authenticity of the document. The U.S. Justice Department announced an investigation and the Ukrainian government held an emergency high-level meeting. If true, the document means that the United States is more involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and supporting Ukraine with intelligence than previously known.

highly sensitive

The “New York Times” reported on the 6th that someone recently uploaded a batch of secret military documents on social media such as Twitter, the “Telegram” software, and the Four Leaf website, and the number may exceed 100. The US mainstream media reported again on the 7th that a new batch of secret military documents involving Ukraine and the Middle East appeared on social media.

According to multiple media reports, the U.S. government is working hard to “delete the post,” but there are still documents circulating online.

Based on multiple sources, some of the documents are photos of the combat map, marked in detail, with different dates, spanning about 5 weeks, and the most recent date is March 1. However, although the document contains many military details, it does not involve specific combat plans.

One of the documents contains the training and equipment delivery status of Ukrainian recruits from January to April this year, showing that Ukraine is forming 12 brigades of combat troops, of which 9 brigades are trained and supplied by the United States and other NATO member states. Of the nine brigades, six brigades are scheduled to be in place by March 31, and the remaining three brigades are scheduled to complete combat readiness by April 30. These 9 brigades need a total of more than 250 tanks and more than 350 armored vehicles.

This batch of documents also lists the ammunition consumption rate of the Ukrainian army, including the “Hippocampus” high-mobility rocket launcher system aided by the United States. The United States claims that this type of rocket launcher can launch precise strikes on targets such as ammunition depots, infrastructure, and troop assembly points in the Russian army’s rear.

There is also a document marked “top secret” that lists “conflicts as of March 1”, including records that a total of 16,000 to 17,500 Russian soldiers died in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, and more than 70,000 on the Ukrainian side. soldiers died. This is quite different from the Pentagon and other previous claims that the Russian side suffered nearly 200,000 casualties and the Ukrainian side had more than 100,000 casualties.

authenticity disputed

The New York Times, citing an analyst at the Dutch investigative website Cat Bells, reported that the first documents appear to have been posted on the Discord chat software in early March.

According to Reuters on the 7th, citing three U.S. officials who did not want to be named as their sources, Russia or pro-Russian people distributed these secret documents, but the above-mentioned officials did not disclose any evidence or details. The Russian embassy in the United States did not immediately respond to relevant questions.

Some analysts believe that military details such as troop strength and weapon configuration in the document “look very real.” For example, the U.S. side has never disclosed relevant information on the ammunition consumption rate of the “Hippocampus” system disclosed in the document.

Some people also believe that although the US has announced the launch of an investigation, the possibility of the US directing and acting itself cannot be ruled out.

The United States and Ukraine are trying their best to play down the possible impact of the document leak, but many analysts have regarded this incident as the largest intelligence leak since the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Some analysts believe that whether the leaked documents are true or not, they will inevitably have a greater impact on all parties, involving military deployment, intelligence security and sharing, personnel verification, etc., and may even affect the direction of the Russian-Ukrainian war this spring to a certain extent.

Under the leadership of the United States, the West continues to send weapons and equipment to Ukraine, provide personnel training and intelligence support, and continue to add fuel to the crisis. Although the White House admits that the U.S. has provided Ukraine with “a large amount of specific and timely” intelligence on Russia, it still claims that the U.S. has no intention of directly participating in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In response to the U.S. statement, Russia has repeatedly refuted it, accusing the U.S.-led NATO of collecting intelligence unfavorable to Russia around the clock and providing advanced weapons to Ukraine. In fact, it has become a participant in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said regarding the leak of secret US military documents, “We have no doubts about the direct or indirect involvement of the US and NATO in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.” The involvement of the US and NATO in the Russia-Ukraine conflict is deepening. (Zheng Haoning)