ViewSonic LX700-4K DLP mono laser

Adopting 3rd generation laser phosphor technology (mono blue laser with phosphor wheel), with a maximum light output of 3,500 ANSI Lumens and a lifespan of 30,000 hours, the new ViewSonic LX700-4K is a Gaming projector designed for the Xbox. It offers great image precision and high native contrast thanks to its 0.65″ DMD chip with 4K emulation (XPR processing).

The projector has a maximum recommended image size of 300 inches, a display refresh rate of 240 Hz and an input lag reduced to 4.2 ms. It offers a throw ratio of 1.45:1. It is compatible with 4K HDR and HLG sources. It has a vertical Lens-shift (mechanical movement of the lens) and a 1.36x optical zoom.

The projector can be used for gaming in 1440p and 1080p at refresh rates of 120Hz and 240Hz. The LX700-4K is equipped with HDMI 2.0b/HDCP 2.2 and USB-A jacks. It also has an HDMI eARC input. A second HDMI eARC jack can be connected to an external speaker. This model is, however, equipped with a 15 W internal speaker.

The LX700-4K is currently marketed at a price of €1199.

