ViewSonic M10 1080p portable RGB triple laser projector with Harman Kardon sound system​

ViewSonic announces M10 Full HD projector, a compact model with a triple RGB laser light source. It offers complete coverage of the BT.2020 gamut with a maximum power of 2,200 lumens, a lifespan of 20,000/30,000 hours in normal/eco mode. and a sound level of 29/26 dB. Color depth is 10-bit with support for HDR in HDR10 and HLG formats. The optics are capable of projecting a 100-inch image at a distance of 2.6 meters, while the maximum size of 180 inches is achieved at a distance of 4.5 meters. Technology ToF (Time-of-Flight) ensures instant focus, while geometry is ensured by automatic keystone correction on both axes.

Its transport is facilitated by its dimensions of only 202 x 92 x 165 mm (LxHxD), even if, not integrating a battery, it must be plugged into the mains to be powered.

The projector does not include smartTV functions, but Wi-Fi mirroring is available for sharing multimedia content with mobile devices. A USB-C port also allows you to connect a streamer, or a smartphone, including the new iPhone 15. The audio system includes a 7-watt Harman Kardon speaker. Thanks to the Bluetooh 4.2 transceiver, it is possible to connect a wireless headset, or use it as a Bluetooth speaker for other devices. Connectivity is rounded out by an HDMI 2.0 input and a USB-A port with 5V/2A charging and playback functionality.

Its Bluetooth remote control automatically turns on the backlight as soon as it is picked up. It is also possible to use the proprietary vCast Sender application for control, which allows the smartphone to be used as a remote control. The projector has a storage memory of 16 GB (12 GB available).

This model is very close to the Optoma ML1080 already tested on this blog. It should be marketed in the coming days.

