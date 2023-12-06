Home » ViewSonic M10 1080p portable RGB triple laser projector with Harman Kardon sound system​
World

ViewSonic M10 1080p portable RGB triple laser projector with Harman Kardon sound system​

by admin
ViewSonic M10 1080p portable RGB triple laser projector with Harman Kardon sound system​

ViewSonic M10 1080p portable RGB triple laser projector with Harman Kardon sound system​

ViewSonic announces M10 Full HD projector, a compact model with a triple RGB laser light source. It offers complete coverage of the BT.2020 gamut with a maximum power of 2,200 lumens, a lifespan of 20,000/30,000 hours in normal/eco mode. and a sound level of 29/26 dB. Color depth is 10-bit with support for HDR in HDR10 and HLG formats. The optics are capable of projecting a 100-inch image at a distance of 2.6 meters, while the maximum size of 180 inches is achieved at a distance of 4.5 meters. Technology ToF (Time-of-Flight) ensures instant focus, while geometry is ensured by automatic keystone correction on both axes.

Its transport is facilitated by its dimensions of only 202 x 92 x 165 mm (LxHxD), even if, not integrating a battery, it must be plugged into the mains to be powered.

VIEWSONIC M10

The projector does not include smartTV functions, but Wi-Fi mirroring is available for sharing multimedia content with mobile devices. A USB-C port also allows you to connect a streamer, or a smartphone, including the new iPhone 15. The audio system includes a 7-watt Harman Kardon speaker. Thanks to the Bluetooh 4.2 transceiver, it is possible to connect a wireless headset, or use it as a Bluetooth speaker for other devices. Connectivity is rounded out by an HDMI 2.0 input and a USB-A port with 5V/2A charging and playback functionality.

Its Bluetooth remote control automatically turns on the backlight as soon as it is picked up. It is also possible to use the proprietary vCast Sender application for control, which allows the smartphone to be used as a remote control. The projector has a storage memory of 16 GB (12 GB available).

See also  Hamed Sabouri, the 22-year-old killed in Afghanistan by the Taliban because he is gay

VIEWSONIC M10

This model is very close to the Optoma ML1080 already tested on this blog. It should be marketed in the coming days.

You may also like

The United States sent four military ships to...

“Clowns of shit…”: controversy over insults by an...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

Project establishes criminal records consultation center for employers...

Ready for the “16 week hell bootcamp”:

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

XRPLedger’s AMM activation could have a positive impact...

New Jersey protesters target event pitching West Bank...

Ras Bath, the eternal return to the cell...

In Córdoba, River Plate drew 2-2 with Talleres...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy