ViewSonic X1-4K DLP LED avec lens-shift

While some manufacturers swear by laser light sources, the 3-bird brand (ViewSonic) seems to favor LED models. So here comes the version with 4K emulation of the X1 recently tested on this blog.

The X1-4K is a home cinema projector. It is equipped with a third generation LED light source which should deliver a maximum brightness of 2150 Ansi lumens (note the brand announces 2900 lumens but this value corresponds to lumens “LED”). It delivers 30,000 hours of life and vibrant colors that cover 125% of the Rec.709 color space.

The newcomer is expected to feature Texas Instrument’s 0.65 chip in dark chip 3 design, with 4K XPR emulation. It will be compatible with HDR/HLG static metadata and will have quality sound thanks to its Harman Kardon speakers (2x6W).

ViewSonic X1-4K Positioning Stand

Its optical unit is equipped with a x1.3 zoom with a throw ratio of 1.15 – 1.5. It is equipped with a vertical lens shift device (with a small amplitude of 10%) and side projection capabilities thanks to its electronic keystone correction.

Screen mirroring via Wi-Fi makes it easy to stream content, and its Bluetooth connectivity offers additional audio options.

And X1-4K is also the first video projector in the world to be designed for the Xbox but why have you confined it to 2.0 format for its 2 HDMI sockets?

This new model should arrive with us in April 2023 at a price of around €1,700 including tax.