Home World ViewSonic X1-4K: reception of the DLP LED projector for a future test
World

ViewSonic X1-4K: reception of the DLP LED projector for a future test

by admin
ViewSonic X1-4K: reception of the DLP LED projector for a future test

ViewSonic X1-4K: reception of the DLP LED projector for a future test

Despite the rain that has darkened the skies of Lorraine for several days, a ray of sunshine has just illuminated my test room. Indeed, I have just received the brand new X1-4K projector from ViewSonic. I can’t wait to break it down because it’s a new line of LED models that started with the BenQ TH690ST. Indeed, the X1-4K is built around a 0.65 DMD chip which offers 4K simulation from a native Full HD resolution (1920×1080) thanks to Texas Instruments’ XPR processing.

ViewSonic X1-4K

The presence of a chip larger in size than that fitted to 4K DLP devices until now should offer better sharpness but above all a much better native contrast than that offered by the 0.47 DMDs.

In this context, I can’t resist giving you my first measurements with a value of 1562:1 (FOFO contrast, Full On Full Off) in film mode.

Test ViewSonic X1-4K
Contraste mode film ViewSonic X1-4K

To this is added a high luminosity and above all colors close to the references right out of the box (still in film mode).

ViewSonic X1-4K
CIE mode film ViewSonic X1-4K
ViewSonic X1-4K
RVB Gamma fashion movie ViewSonic X1-4K

The X1-4K will be available at your resellers next week at 1499€. LED projectors will finally be able to offer a credible alternative to laser models.

A short focal length version will be launched at the same time at a price of €1599 (X2-4K).

To discover all its characteristics before the publication of its test bench, I invite you to visit its dedicated page on the website of the three-bird brand here: (click on the link).

See also  "Ivana Trump died falling down the stairs": the results of the autopsy

You may also like

The director paid full wages to workers on...

Britney Griner book about Russian prison | Sport

Tour of Sicily and new pavement, the limitations...

South Korea expresses strong protest against Dokdo’s sovereignty...

Off to work in the underpass of via...

Roma-Udinese / Mourinho without two players: the coach...

Saint Francis comics – World and Mission

How to reduce frown lines exercises | Magazine

News Udinese – Mystery Matheus Martins / The...

Massive fire in Ohio at a warehouse that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy