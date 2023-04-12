ViewSonic X1-4K: reception of the DLP LED projector for a future test

Despite the rain that has darkened the skies of Lorraine for several days, a ray of sunshine has just illuminated my test room. Indeed, I have just received the brand new X1-4K projector from ViewSonic. I can’t wait to break it down because it’s a new line of LED models that started with the BenQ TH690ST. Indeed, the X1-4K is built around a 0.65 DMD chip which offers 4K simulation from a native Full HD resolution (1920×1080) thanks to Texas Instruments’ XPR processing.

ViewSonic X1-4K

The presence of a chip larger in size than that fitted to 4K DLP devices until now should offer better sharpness but above all a much better native contrast than that offered by the 0.47 DMDs.

In this context, I can’t resist giving you my first measurements with a value of 1562:1 (FOFO contrast, Full On Full Off) in film mode.

Contraste mode film ViewSonic X1-4K

To this is added a high luminosity and above all colors close to the references right out of the box (still in film mode).

CIE mode film ViewSonic X1-4K RVB Gamma fashion movie ViewSonic X1-4K

The X1-4K will be available at your resellers next week at 1499€. LED projectors will finally be able to offer a credible alternative to laser models.

A short focal length version will be launched at the same time at a price of €1599 (X2-4K).

To discover all its characteristics before the publication of its test bench, I invite you to visit its dedicated page on the website of the three-bird brand here: (click on the link).