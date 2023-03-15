Viewsonic X2-4K DLP LED courte focale

Short-throw version (0.69 to 0.83 throw ratio) of the X1-4K (0.69 to 0.83 throw ratio) that I presented to you on March 14, 2023 on the blog, the X2-4K de ViewSonic should be released in spring 2023 in Europe at a price of around €1,700 including tax.

It shares a number of characteristics with its conventional focal length counterpart such as the 0.65 inch DMD chip with XPR x4 processing, an LED light source with 4 diodes (Red Green Green Blue) which must deliver a maximum power of 2150 Ansi lumens and with a lifespan of 30,000 hours.

Yes X2-4K is equipped with a 1.2x optical zoom, it abandons the small vertical Lens-shift present on the X1-4K.

Gamers will be happy to enjoy reduced input lag and support for 1080P signals at 240hz. The projector is 4K HDR-10 and HLG compatible and incorporates configurable EOTF Gamma management. To be independent of any external sound system, it is equipped with two Harman-Kardon 2x6W speakers.

onnectique ViewSonic X2-4K

The X2-4K offers a multitude of smartTV functions. Connected to 5Ghz WiFi, it can wirelessly transmit content from a smartphone to the projector. A USB media player also allows you to play your own content, provided that the storage medium is formatted in FAT32, NTFS or exFAT. The ViewSonic AppStore provides access to over 50 apps.