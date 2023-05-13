Home » Viki Miljković is enjoying Turkey | Fun
World

Viki Miljković is enjoying Turkey | Fun

by admin
Viki Miljković is enjoying Turkey | Fun

Viki Miljković traveled to Istanbul with Ognjen Amidžić and her husband, and showed how they were having a good time.

Izvor: TV Pink / screenshot

Singer Viki Miljković decided to take a short break from numerous recordings and guest appearances, and packed her bags and traveled to Turkey.

On her Instagram, she showed how she was having a good time and enjoying herself, but also revealed that her husband and host Ognjen Amidžić are keeping her company on this trip. Viki filmed the city, and then caught the crew. It is not known whether it is a business trip or a private gathering, but it is evident that they are having a fantastic time together.

Viki first showed company, and then took a picture with Tašket. See photos:

By the way, Ognjena is accompanied on this trip by a new girlfriend, Mina Naumović, who is 17 years younger. This is what she looks like:

You may also like

novak Đoković sleeve | Sport

Croatian clubs receive millions Sport

Corriere dello Sport: “Cagliari-Palermo, the probable formations”

Gds: “Palermo, swimming pool in the ball: «But...

Šarunas Jasikevičius says that the fight turned the...

Weather forecast until the end of May |...

Eurovision Song Contest 2023, the final tonight: singers,...

Israel-Gaza, tension remains high – beraking latest news

Alison Goldfrapp is the queen of the track...

“The Pope could ask Kiev to stop the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy