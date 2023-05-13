Viki Miljković is enjoying Turkey | Fun

Viki Miljković traveled to Istanbul with Ognjen Amidžić and her husband, and showed how they were having a good time.

Singer Viki Miljković decided to take a short break from numerous recordings and guest appearances, and packed her bags and traveled to Turkey.

On her Instagram, she showed how she was having a good time and enjoying herself, but also revealed that her husband and host Ognjen Amidžić are keeping her company on this trip. Viki filmed the city, and then caught the crew. It is not known whether it is a business trip or a private gathering, but it is evident that they are having a fantastic time together.

By the way, Ognjena is accompanied on this trip by a new girlfriend, Mina Naumović, who is 17 years younger. This is what she looks like: