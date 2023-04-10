Popular singer Viki Miljković revealed who was her biggest support during her career, but also what she thinks about current musical trends.

Izvor: TV Pink /screenshot/MONDO/Stefan Stojanovic

Member of the jury of the “Zvezde Granda” show, who also developed a successful real estate businessViki Miljković and her godmother and colleague Ceca Ražnatović, supported the second-placed contestant from the previous season of the aforementioned competition, Aleksandar Josifovski, during the promotion of her first single.

As a true professional, Viki Miljković always tries to keep up with trends, and she revealed that she has no problem with including younger colleagues’ tracks in her repertoire. So she recently revealed that she once sang a track by the popular young rapper Nući.

“I like to support young hopefuls who really deserve it. I fought for quality all my life, I didn’t build my career on scandals, I tried to avoid it in every way. I sang Nući’s song, because I appreciate and respect him as a musician, but alsobecause I also love Teodora Džehverović, Vojaž, Zera and others. We have to be in tune with these times and modernize,” said Vicky and revealed what her beginning looked like:

Source: Kurir/Nenad Kostić

“When I appeared in the 90s, the songs ‘Coke, Marlboro, Suzuki’, ‘Come on take me from here’, ‘You are my light at the end of the tunnel’ were a new direction at the time. If we’re being honest, I used to be a member of that other generation,” told Vika and reveals that in addition to the support of her family, she had a big “wind at her back” from the late Marina Tucaković.

“My family was my biggest supporter. Also Taške, who was with me from the very beginning. My biggest support from work were Marina Tucaković and Futa, my godmother Ceca, whom I have known since early childhood, but also Saša Popović , who has been with me for the last 25 years. It’s not just work, but we also love each other privately,” concluded Viki in the show “Weekend from the First Order”.

Ceca Ražnatović recorded the track “Cvetak zanovetak” when she was only 14 years old. As she points out, at that time she had a lot of support from older colleagues – “I started singing very young and I had the support of many colleagues. When you are young, every

the kind of support means a lot to you”.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!